Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Might Still Be Together – Yet, Some Wild Reports Claim She Might Be Close To A Meltdown

Kris Jenner is said to be on the verge of a massive meltdown after splitting from Corey Gamble, allegedly, of course.

Late last week, a Kardashian insider spoke with Radar and revealed that for several reasons Mrs. Jenner had ended her relationship with Gamble.

61-year-old Jenner and Gamble, 36, had been dating since 2014 following her split from Bruce Jenner who has since transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.

It was claimed that the momager dumped Justin Bieber’s manager because she wanted to focus on her career and the ratings decline of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which means her bank account was taking a hit.

A source has come out to say that Mrs. Jenner is now regretting the split and is going through a breakdown.

She now feels lonely and needs Gamble by her side.

According to Radar: “Kris is flipping out over going through another public split, and it seems like she is already on the verge of a breakdown over the show. Kris will do whatever it takes to stay on the air and told the network execs that there is ‘no way’ she is going to be pushed off.”

The source added: “Kim is in panic mode and Khloe and Kourtney are completely out of ideas on what to do right now. Kris is starting to point the fingers at her own kids and told Kendall that she is not participating enough in the show!”

While most publications claimed that Mrs. Jenner and Mr. Gamble had ended their three-year romance – TMZ is stating that they are still together.

It is worth noting that since the separation rumors started running rampant in the tabloids, the pair has not made any public appearance and not shared any photo on social media.

Like all things Kardashian/Jenner, there is a significant possibility that Jenner and Gamble fabricated these wild stories to stay in the limelight.