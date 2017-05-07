FREE NEWSLETTER
Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Are Back Together!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/07/2017
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are back together, and they made it pretty obvious during a red carpet appearance when they showed a lot of PDA! The 61 years old momager and her 33 years old lover attended the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, and they showed off their newfound happiness on the red carpet.

This is the first time the two have been seen together in public ever since they broke up two months ago and it looks like the much younger man couldn’t wait to put his hands all over the reality TV star.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians surely know, the momager did not take the split very well, even though she was the one who ended their relationship.

The two became a couple back in 2014, just a year after Kris divorced Caitlyn – at the time known as Bruce.

Ever since then, Kris and Corey became inseparable and did absolutely everything together, including spending all holidays in each other’s company and going on international getaways.

So naturally, the split affected Kris very much, and her daughters became worried when they found her “chugging wine and champagne” at Kim’s family Easter party.

“The family is really worried about her,” one source close to the Kardashian family revealed.

“They feel that the breakup and bombing KUWTK ratings are going to push her over the edge.”

Even though Jenner’s daughters made sure to hook her up with men closer to her age, the woman decided to return to her 33 years old boy toy, and she looks happier than ever.

What do you think about Kris and Corey rekindling their love?

Patricia Chatman
05/07/2017 at 12:40 pm
If they’re happy, that’s all that matters! 🌹


