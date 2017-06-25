Kris Jenner Allegedly Not Thrilled That Kendall And Kylie Spent Father’s Day With Caitlyn

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Caitlyn released her memoir earlier in the year and tensions between Kris and the former Olympian reached an all-time high. Caitlyn made all kinds of claims against her family including money-stealing among others.

Jenner even claimed that Kris knew Caitlyn’s real gender identity the entire time, entirely unbeknownst to Kris according to her.

In general, the 61-year-old manager felt as if their marriage had been portrayed completely different than what she would’ve expected.

The family felt “blindsided” by the accusations and would’ve liked a warning before the “tell-all” book came out.

However, that wasn’t the case.

Despite all of the attention, Kylie and Kendall chose to spend Father’s Day with Caitlyn amid the tension and rumor.

And how does Kris feel about all that? Apparently, not very well.

A source said to People Magazine earlier that Kris is “not thrilled.”

A source revealed, “It’s a very complicated situation for the girls. Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don’t want Kris to be upset, so they just won’t talk about it.”

In light of all of the drama between the Jenner and Kardashian clan, Kendall and Kylie have managed to handle their parents’ strained relationships surprisingly well.

Last month, Kim Kardashian West said to Andy Cohen that her mom and former stepfather have stopped speaking to each other after the release of the memoir, “The Secrets Of My Life.”

When asked by Andy if there was any chance that they would speak again, Kardashian West said, “zero,” before adjusting it to a mere “two percent. Those are Kendall and Kylie. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”