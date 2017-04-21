Kris Jenner Agrees With Kim That Another Child Will Save Her Marriage – But Are There Other Benefits As Well?

If we look back to 2013 when Kim and Kanye were absolutely blissful together there is no doubt that recently their marriage has taken a bad turn and it might collapse any moment now! The contrast between the good old days and the present is obvious but Kimye are doing his best to save their marriage.

According to a source close to the Kardashian family, “Kim believes a new baby will take them back to those good old days, before the dark times they’ve been through recently.”

“Kim believes babies are the secret to happiness,” the insider added, saying that another child will definitely help save her relationship with Kanye.

It does sound like a stretch because if they are not happy anymore who says another baby will fix it?

But the source assured us that “that’s how she feels,” regardless of how simplistic it seems.

As fans may already know, Kim has been advised by her doctor against getting pregnant once again, because of health reasons. A third pregnancy could even kill her!

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has already found the solution – getting a surrogate mother for her and Kanye’s third baby.

Kim is not the only one in the family who is convinced having another child is a good idea. In fact, momager Kris Jenner sees a lot of potential for it to become a rating magnet, helping not only Kim’s marriage but also the slowly failing show that made them famous and rich.

“Kris Jenner has been giving Kim a number of good suggestions in terms of getting ready for another baby,” another insider revealed. “But sometimes she can be overbearing!”

Do you think another baby will save Kimye’s marriage? What about the show?