FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kris jenner kanye west blac chyna bella thorne Carrie Underwood Maria Menounos shannon beador angelina jolie bernice burgos khloe kardashian meghan markle brad pitt tristan thompson t.i. abby lee miller ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian aaron carter scott disick beyonce younes bendjima kim kardashian jennifer lopez
Home » Lifestyle

Kris Jenner Adores The Attention She’s Getting From Butt Plastic Surgery Rumors

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/23/2017
0
1.0K Views
0


Kris Jenner Adores The Attention She’s Getting From Butt Plastic Surgery RumorsSource: people.com

There is no such thing as bad publicity! Kris Jenner is living for all the attention that has come from the butt implant surgery rumors.

The Kardashians are not just a family; they are also a brand. Anything that is written about them only leads to more money, attention, and popularity.

Kris is the leader of the pack, and she is totally feeling it. Even though the rumors of her butt implant have not been confirmed yet, she keeps milking the story for everything it’s worth.

Usually, Kris’ daughters are the ones getting all the attention, but now, she just loves that people are focused on her, according to a source.

‘She loves all the speculation and press coverage.’

Are any of us honestly surprised by her reaction? A good momager knows there’s no such thing as bad press.

There’s actually a second big reason why the mother-of-six doesn’t mind the butt implant rumors, and it stems from a promise she made to herself many years ago.

‘Kris vowed never to grow old gracefully,’ the source said.

 

‘As far as she’s concerned, if you have the money, why not spend it on making yourself look the very best you can. And, it’s obviously working for her! She’s dated men 30 years younger and has a body that many 20-year olds would envy!’

It is really amazing that Kris has such confidence in her body, especially if we consider the fact that not long ago she was completely embarrassed and humiliated by the Photoshop fail accusations.

Advertisement

Kris turned to youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, who had a lot of experience with online trolls, for support and learned how to shake off the cyber bullying. The butt implant rumors actually did a little bit of reserve psychology because if so many people are talking about it, that means it’s a lovely one!

Post Views: 1,007

Read more about kris jenner kylie jenner the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Defend Her Against Instagram Bullying And Her Fears About Lamar Odom
07/23/2017
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Jet Set With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
07/23/2017
Blac Chyna And New Boyfriend Pack On The PDA In Miami And They Don’t Care Who Sees!
07/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *