Kris Jenner Adores The Attention She’s Getting From Butt Plastic Surgery Rumors

There is no such thing as bad publicity! Kris Jenner is living for all the attention that has come from the butt implant surgery rumors.

The Kardashians are not just a family; they are also a brand. Anything that is written about them only leads to more money, attention, and popularity.

Kris is the leader of the pack, and she is totally feeling it. Even though the rumors of her butt implant have not been confirmed yet, she keeps milking the story for everything it’s worth.

Usually, Kris’ daughters are the ones getting all the attention, but now, she just loves that people are focused on her, according to a source.

‘She loves all the speculation and press coverage.’

Are any of us honestly surprised by her reaction? A good momager knows there’s no such thing as bad press.

There’s actually a second big reason why the mother-of-six doesn’t mind the butt implant rumors, and it stems from a promise she made to herself many years ago.

‘Kris vowed never to grow old gracefully,’ the source said.

So proud of this company @marykayus best sunscreen ever!! Also the After Sun Gel… #amazing #MaryKay #vacationvibes #thisisnotanad @emiliopucci A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

‘As far as she’s concerned, if you have the money, why not spend it on making yourself look the very best you can. And, it’s obviously working for her! She’s dated men 30 years younger and has a body that many 20-year olds would envy!’

It is really amazing that Kris has such confidence in her body, especially if we consider the fact that not long ago she was completely embarrassed and humiliated by the Photoshop fail accusations.

Kris turned to youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, who had a lot of experience with online trolls, for support and learned how to shake off the cyber bullying. The butt implant rumors actually did a little bit of reserve psychology because if so many people are talking about it, that means it’s a lovely one!