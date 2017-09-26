Kris Humphries Is Feeling ‘Betrayed’ By Kim Kardashian Again After The Revelation That She Had Feelings For Kanye West While She Was Still Married To Him

During the special edition of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian just revealed that she had feelings for Kanye West while she was still married to her ex, Kris Humphries. It looks like Kris is not okay at all with this and he feels ‘betrayed’ by her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 Years Anniversary Special that aired on September 24 was filled with critical moments some bad and some good and funny.

Kim’s story about how she met and fall in love with Kanye was delightful, but everyone was shocked to learn that she may have felt something for him while she was still married to Kris.

A source says that Kris is not feeling very well after this news popped up.

‘Kris feels like his ex Kim played him and was not honest about their love,’ the insider stated.

‘Kris feels like if Kim really had feelings for Kanye, or any other man while they were together, then Kim should have been upfront and not hidden the truth about her emotions or intentions. Kris feels upset, and betrayed now that he knows the truth about Kim and Kanye,’ the same source went on to confess.

‘More than anything, Kris just wishes that Kim did not withhold information from him so that he could have made more well-informed decisions about his future and their relationship.’

During the special edition of the show, Kim opened up about her early relationship with Kanye and how they were talking right before she married Kris.

But things didn’t actually get serious till after they broke up.

‘[Kanye] and I were talking, and we were friends. After my breakup, I was feeling really low,’ Kim confessed.

‘He put on a fashion show in Paris just to get a date with me, and that’s when we started dating. The moment I landed there, I fell madly in love with him. I was like, this is real life and love and fun and real support.’