Kris And Kylie Jenner Are Helping Each Other After Epic Photoshop Fail

An epic fail for Kris Jenner has her asking Kylie for help and support.

Friday night, the matriarch of the Kardashian and Jenner clan took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a paid ad for a detox tea.

However, the Internet is filled with people with incredible eyesight, and they were quick to point to the obvious – Jenner was Photoshopped.

The picture of the 61-year-old grandmother was very flattering. She appeared in a black sports bra and matching leggings, which showed off her toned stomach and well-defined arms.

Within seconds after publishing the post, it went viral, and the comments were brutal. Some people claimed the image was digitally edited; others said she used a body double.

One person wrote: “Like mother like daughter, Photo shop much.”

Another said: “Stop lying to people. A surgeon did that.”

And a fan with good eyes went to point out some surprising details about the snapshot.

The supporter wrote: “Despite I like her, I think her head here is attached to somebody else’s younger body. The arms are too thin and toned for her to be true.”

Jenner has yet to comment on the controversy but not that long ago, she did admit to having surgery to look more youthful.

She said back then: “I had a boob job in the ‘80s after four kids because gravity took over. It was great for about 25 years or 30, whatever it was and then a couple of years ago I felt like they were too big, and I felt matronly, and nothing fit anymore, and suddenly it was like, ‘get them out!'”

A source has come out to say that Jenner is embarrassed by the comments and has turned to Kylie who has had her share of Photoshop fails for guidance.

The spy said: “Kris is embarrassed by the accusations. She hardly ever posts pictures where she is so naked, and on the one day she does, it blows up in her face. It is frustrating because she is been working really hard at the gym and her body looks phenomenal. Everyone Photoshops their pics, but now it looks like Kris is faking it. She is mortified.”

The source added that Jenner is still somewhat happy with the free publicity.

The person claimed: “On the bright side, her post went viral, so she is going to make extra money since it was an ad for a body cleanse. Kris is trying to find the silver lining.She is telling her to mom to shake off the haters because she has gone through the same stupid thing. Kris’ whole family love that she feels sexy enough to post a picture like that.”

What are your thoughts on Jenner’s Instagram Photoshop fail?