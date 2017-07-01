Kris And Caitlyn Jenner Make Peace For The Sake Of Money!

According to new reports, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have decided to finally make peace for the sake of money! In order for them both to pocket some cash, the women have called a truce!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly are already aware, the once married couple has gone through a lot throughout their relationship and especially at the end of it.

However, now that the transgender icon’s reality TV show has been canceled, she needs Kris to keep the dollars coming.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, ‘Caitlyn’s been encouraged to pitch the show to Bravo and E! and she wants the process to go smoothly. She knows that Kris can be a huge asset and they both have clauses that they will not slander one another.’

The insider also added that any inclusion of the two parties in each other’s shows can be very profitable.

Caitlyn has her eyes on a few special projects and she is determined to return to the spotlight.

Allegedly, one important plan of hers is to go back to school and earn a degree.

Besides, Cait also wants to go to Washington D.C. and stir up the social scene there.

All in all, it looks like Kris has decided to let go of her grudges and help Cailyn succeed in whatever she wants to so that they both can earn tons of money!

What do you think of their plan? Do you believe they will manage to keep things peaceful for long?