Home » Entertainment

Kris And Caitlyn Jenner Are Reportedly ‘Terrified’ About O.J. Simpson’s Prison Release

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/21/2017
caitlyn jenner kriss jenner oj simpsonSource: independent.co.uk

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Kris and Caitlyn want O.J. to stay far away from their family. Simpson was granted parole from prison in Nevada after serving nine years for an armed robbery, and we have learned that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are now terrified!

‘Kris is completely beside herself right now and was hoping that O.J. would be locked away forever. She was hoping that she’d never have to see him for the rest of her life and she despises O.J. more than anyone!’ dished the spy.

As most people are already aware, the now 61-year-old momager used to be best friends with Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The woman was infamously brutally murdered at her home in Los Angeles in 1992.

Despite the fact that Kris Jenner’s former husband Robert Kardashian Sr. – the father of Rob, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe – was part of the legal team that cleared Simpson of the murder conviction, Kris as well as her ex, Caitlyn Jenner are convinced O.J. is guilty of his wife’s murder.

The insider explained that the two women are terrified O.J. Simpson will come after them and their family members as soon as he is out of prison.

The source added that Caitlyn in particular, ‘is especially concerned because of what she wrote about O.J. in her recent memoir!’

Apparently, Simpson’s release may bring Caitlyn and Kris closer again considering they spent so many years fearing the Juice for what they think he did to Nicole Brown.

All in all, they just want O.J. to stay as far away as possible from their families.

But looking at the bright side, at least they don’t have to worry about any of that until October 2017.

Do you think Simpson poses a real threat to the two Jenner women and their clan?

Post Views: 1,390

Read more about caitlyn jenner kris jenner o.j. simpson kuwk the kardashians

5 Comments

JP
07/21/2017 at 5:25 pm
Reply

ROTFLMAO!!!! they should be terrified of a mirror.
Why must we talk about that family whom hasn’t done anything to enhance our countries reputation…sigh


Stephanie Isom
07/21/2017 at 5:25 pm
Reply

Give me a break. Please. OJ couldn’t care less about the Jenners.


Veronica R Robinson
07/21/2017 at 5:21 pm
Reply

First of all I’m with Kris, I believe OJ had something to do with those poor people dying. As far as Caityn(Bruce) really? Even though you’re “trying” to be a woman, it’s just not working. If OJ tried anything you’re still man enough to handle it.


Lawon
07/21/2017 at 5:17 pm
Reply

Everybody’s worried about O.J what about Charles Manson? Lol… Ain’t nobody talk in about that??? Leave O.J alone… He paid his debt to society. Just leave the man alone and let him be. Let the man go alone with his life.


Birdye
07/21/2017 at 5:16 pm
Reply

No, he will seriously work on picking up the pieces of his life .l can’t see him as a threat to anyone. I know it’s hard for some to forgive but it must be done.


