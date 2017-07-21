Kris And Caitlyn Jenner Are Reportedly ‘Terrified’ About O.J. Simpson’s Prison Release

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Kris and Caitlyn want O.J. to stay far away from their family. Simpson was granted parole from prison in Nevada after serving nine years for an armed robbery, and we have learned that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are now terrified!

‘Kris is completely beside herself right now and was hoping that O.J. would be locked away forever. She was hoping that she’d never have to see him for the rest of her life and she despises O.J. more than anyone!’ dished the spy.

As most people are already aware, the now 61-year-old momager used to be best friends with Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The woman was infamously brutally murdered at her home in Los Angeles in 1992.

Despite the fact that Kris Jenner’s former husband Robert Kardashian Sr. – the father of Rob, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe – was part of the legal team that cleared Simpson of the murder conviction, Kris as well as her ex, Caitlyn Jenner are convinced O.J. is guilty of his wife’s murder.

The insider explained that the two women are terrified O.J. Simpson will come after them and their family members as soon as he is out of prison.

The source added that Caitlyn in particular, ‘is especially concerned because of what she wrote about O.J. in her recent memoir!’

Apparently, Simpson’s release may bring Caitlyn and Kris closer again considering they spent so many years fearing the Juice for what they think he did to Nicole Brown.

All in all, they just want O.J. to stay as far away as possible from their families.

But looking at the bright side, at least they don’t have to worry about any of that until October 2017.

Advertisement

Do you think Simpson poses a real threat to the two Jenner women and their clan?