Krik Frost’s Rapper Ex Reveals The Embarrassing Amount Of Money He Spent To Get A First Date

Kirk Frost landed himself in some hot water with his wife, Rasheeda, on the last episode of the most recent season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, after being accused by a former exotic dancer of getting her pregnant.

If that isn’t bad enough, another woman has come out of the woodwork to make embarrassing claims about the reality star.

Brat, the host of L&HH, said there was a time when she once dated the man herself and she had an interesting revelation regarding his style of “game.”

On a new episode of Dish Nation, “femcee” and host Da Brat said to Porsha Williams, Headkrack, Garry, and da Tea, that Kirk once tried to get her attention bizarrely.

She claimed, “Kirk Frost, Rasheeda’s husband before they were married when I first met him. He wrote his name and number on 20 $100 bills and begged me to call him. Not begged me, but he asked me to call him and wrote his name and number on the front and back of each one.”

Despite the desperate nature of the pick-up attempt, it’s at least original; we have to give him that!

And that isn’t the worst of it! She even claimed he showered her with luxurious gifts throughout their courtship.

She said, “I got the Lincoln Navigator. I got quite a few things from him. Not on the first date, but maybe throughout the course of a little while.”

Advertisement

And did she end up calling the man? According to the host, she said, “I called him the next day. I didn’t want to seem desperate, but I did call the next day.” So, really, his “bad game” did work now didn’t it even though it was expensive.