Kourtney Kradashian Is Mom-Shamed For Inappropriate Selfies; Fans Suggest That Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Are A Better Match

Kourtney Kardashian is facing some severe backlash after sharing an inappropriate picture on October 7. Lots of her fans are claiming that she should spend more time with her kids instead of sharing pics on social media. Other fans also suggested that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie make a more beautiful couple.

Kourtney is under fire again. She became the subject of significant scrutiny after posting a new selfie to Instagram on October 7.

good morning A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

In the comment section, many of her fans were mommy-shaming her and having a field day while venting their frustrations about her.

‘Could you stop with this sh*t and actually start spending time with your kids again? You look better than ever, yet you have become so damn desperate. Just stop,’ one fan wrote, according to the Inquisitr online magazine.

Meanwhile, other fans decided to comment on her ex Scott Disick‘s blossoming romance with Sofia Richie.

‘Scott loves Sofia, and they are both on vacation together,’ one chimed in, while another added, ‘Hope Sofia gets pregnant with Scott’s baby. They look good together.’

These comments are very different from the ones that Sofia and Scott’s relationship got a few weeks ago.

Many of their fans took to Sofia’s father Lionel Richie’s Instagram to flood his comment section with lots of comments related to his parenting skills.

Lots of followers thought that Lionel ‘letting’ Sofia date a man who is technically old enough to be her dad is inappropriate.

🌱 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Kourtney even bashed Scott for his recent string of flings.

‘I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,’ Kourtney says to mom Kris Jenner, referring to her exes latest string of girlfriends including Sofia and Bella Thorne.

‘He needs to get a f**king life,’ she added. Kourtney and Scott share three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.