Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Is Spotted With A Mystery Blonde!

Ella Ross is the mystery woman Scott Disick has been hanging out with lately! The couple was spotted in the city of Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon, where the young British model currently resides in Los Angeles.

Ella is a former model who comes from Sussex and works as a personal wardrobe and events stylist while some of her inner circle includes famous socialites like Lottie Moss and Lily Fortescue.

The beautiful blonde is currently working on achieving her dream as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world and currently has 17,000 Instagram followers with the number rising steadily every day.

Even though she hasn’t been living on the shores of Southern California for long, she has managed to secure a spot at the most exclusive parties including events at Hollywood’s Soho House and Chateau Marmont.

Right now, her primary job is getting the most popular and relevant clothing styles on the backs of her clients, but she occasionally goes back to her modeling roots now and then.

She was seen at last weekend’s Coachella Festival in California rocking an outfit reminiscent of the Wild Wild West.

Due to her relationship with Scott Disick, the father of three children with Kourtney Kardashian, she has become an internet sensation overnight, and everyone is talking about her and what Kourtney must be thinking of her new competition!

Ella has been modeling for several years and is signed to the model agency Storm which is the same company responsible for legendary supermodel Kate Moss.

The 22-year-old British socialite also works for ASOS from time to time, an English-based fashion company that functions primarily online.

Before her career as a model, she spent some time in school at the London College of Fashion studying Fashion Bags and Accessories Design.