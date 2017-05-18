Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Daddy Dating Much Younger Bella Thorne!

It is a well-known fact that both Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been competing over who can score a younger lover after their ugly breakup. Although we admit that Kourt did quite well as a cougar, Disick is a worthy opponent. According to new reports, the reality TV star is dating none other than actress Bella Thorne!

The 33 years old Disick was recently spotted on a date night with the much younger 19 years old Thorne.

Just to make the situation clear, Bella is the same age as Kylie Jenner, Kourtney’s younger half-sister!

According to an eyewitness, “It was a real date.”

Apparently, the unexpected couple dined at a Los Angeles hotspot called Catch.

Afterward, they headed to The Peppermint Club for some wild fun.

“They were dancing together and getting cozy, but he was a total gentleman,” another source claimed.

In addition, the insider also voiced our surprise at the unmatched and “out of the blue” coupling but explained that in fact Bella and Scott had met before as they often run in the same circles.

While Disick enjoys the company and attention of much younger girls, his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian has also set her eyes on a model that is years her junior.

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans may already know, Kourt was caught by the paparazzi out and about with Younes Bendjima, who is 15 years younger than her!

But Bendjima is not the first younger guy the experienced cougar managed to charm. Just ask Justin Bieber!

The Kardashian and the well-known singer were rumored to be hooking up not too long ago, but neither of them has confirmed their fling.

What seemed to give it away, however, was the fact that each time she was asked about it during interviews, Kourtney would say they are just family friends – and turn into a smiling, blushing mess.

Who do you think you are fooling Kourt?

Disick and Kourtney have been having a bumpy relationship for a very long time.

Do you think it’s over between them? Are Scott Disick and Bella Thorne right for each other?