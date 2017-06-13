Kourtney Kardashian Worries About Her Kids As Scott Disick Is Spiraling Out Of Control Again; ‘He Always Puts Himself First!’

Kourtney Kardashian is not taking any risks when it comes to her kids. She doesn’t want her ex, Scott Disick, near her children anymore! She believes that he is a lost soul and she desperately needs him to stop being selfish, at least for the sake of their kids.

Kourtney Kardashian started to take her role as a mother very seriously. She decided again that Scot Disick is not worthy of seeing their three children anymore.

He has taken his partying again too far, and according to a source close to Kourtney, she doesn’t want him near the kids because she doesn’t trust his reckless behavior.

‘Kourtney’s not furious about Scott’s partying, she’s more worried and upset, mainly because of the kids. Kourtney wishes Scott would just grow up and stop being so selfish — he’s a father of three, not some carefree bachelor with no commitments.’

He has recently been photographed making out with a bunch of bikini-clad women in Las Vegas, and before that, we all know what happened.

He partied in Cannes every day with a different woman including Bella Thorne who is only 19 years old!

Kourtney was not pleased with what she saw at all, but she is not surprised by the things he did.

The same insider says that Scott is always doing exactly what he pleases:

‘He always put himself first, so Kourtney’s not particularly shocked by his recent behavior. But she’s adamant that she’s not going to allow Scott around the kids while he’s acting like this — and it’s been a while now since he saw them or spoke to them.’

As much as Kourtney fears for Scott’s health and she doesn’t want him near their kids in his current state, she is very saddened to be banning him from seeing the children.

The same source said that it breaks Kourtney’s heart to prohibit him from staying with his kids because she really wants him to be a part of their lives but for now she decided not to take any risks.

After multiple trips to various rehab centers, it seems that he started to drink again. Kourtney doesn’t think that Scott would have done all the nasty things he did if he had been sober. She doesn’t want him to be around the kids if he started drinking again.