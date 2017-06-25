Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott And Bella’s Relationship Is Gross

As everyone knows by now, Scott Disick and Bella Thorne seem to be an item again. Or perhaps they’re just partying in the same general area and are hooking up out of convenience. We don’t know for sure.

However, last week, Bella shared some pictures that were taken in Disick’s backyard, and they were spotted hanging out together at Lana Del Rey’s birthday party.

It seems surprising to most considering the way they broke it off so quickly last time after they partied in Cannes.

Despite all of the conjecture, Kourtney Kardashian is still as bothered about the relationship as ever.

A source said to Hollywood Life, “Kourtney thinks it’s gross that Scott is parading around with Bella Thorne, and she is disgusted and embarrassed that he is carrying on with a girl that is 19-years-old.”

The insider added that she wishes Scott would “be an adult.”

The irony of the situation is that Scott is 15-years older than Bella and Kourtney is 15-years older than Younes, so really there isn’t much of a difference.

But the way Kourtney rationalizes it to herself is by saying that her relationship with Younes is “actually going somewhere.”

Do you believe that? Nah, neither do we.

Apparently, Kourtney believes their budding relationship is more than just a “hook-up,” despite the massive age gap.

It makes sense a little bit, but not really. Everyone thinks that Kourtney and Younes will probably break up eventually and that will be the end of it.

If there is one thing we know for sure, it’s that Bella Thorne is benefiting from the media attention. The 19-year-old is always in the headlines lately and mostly when it has something to do with Scott and not her actual career!