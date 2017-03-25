Kourtney Kardashian Thinks KUWK Is Doing Worse Than Ever Because Of Kim!

Season thirteen of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has not been doing very well and it turns out that the famous sisters have been blaming one person in particular for the low ratings – Kim Kardashian!

“The entire family is completely freaking out right now. They would not know what they would do with themselves if the show got canceled,” one insider revealed.

As fans already know, Kim decided to take a short break from the spotlight after the terrible Paris incident when she was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Furthermore, she also recently took a step back from promoting the show as the first two episodes of the new season forced the reality TV star to relieve the nightmare.

According to a trustful source, the oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian is “livid with Kim because the whole family is relying on her to keep them on the air.”

“They have always relied on Kim and now Kim seems to be completely just over it because she seems to think that she will continue being super famous whether or not KUWTK is on the air!”

While the other sisters, Kendall, Kylie and Khloe already have other side businesses this is not Kourtney’s case as well. The oldest Kardashian depends on the show doing well in ratings.

“Kourtney really has nothing else going on, so she is the most upset about the possibility of being canceled,” the insider explained.

Although it seems a bit of stretch that the show doing worse than ever is all Kim’s fault, Kourtney is not hesitating to put all the blame on one sister.

Do you agree that Kim is at fault for the low ratings?