Kourtney Kardashian Thinks “Co-Dependent” Relationship With Scott Was The Root Of All Of Her Problems

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian is finally managing to move on from her cheating on again, off again baby daddy Scott Disick and learning to be the master of her own destiny. In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the rest of her family members were going crazy because of Kourt’s “debilitating” indecisiveness.

But when she went so far as to cancel a New York trip with Kim Kardashian at the very last minute, Khloe decided enough is enough.

The sister put Kourtney through a series of drills to help her make decisions faster.

We have to admit that Khloe’s way of solving things was quite hilarious but Kourtney finally managed to find out what the root of all of her problems was with the help of a Tony Robbins documentary.

And this is when the 38-year-old mother of three finally realized Scott Disick was the one to blame!

“I feel like Scott, and I were very co-dependent, and I just would always bounce every idea off of him,” she explained to her sisters.

“Also, I am just like living a different life now where doing more for myself is like an option and now that I’m able to make my own decisions, I want to make the best decisions,” she said determined, adding that “Tony Robbins taught me to make decisions from the heart and not from your head.”

The same episode also explored Rob and Chyna’s storyline, showing how the man tried to build a friendly relationship with his baby mama for the sake of their daughter.

“It kills me to not be able to at least speak and be friends,” he said to his life coach, Jamel Davenport.

“At least, we should be able to have that relationship for the sake of our baby and each other.”

Do you really think Scott Disick is the root of Kourtney’s indecisiveness?