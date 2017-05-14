Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott They Are Over For Good!

Kourtney Kardashian is pulling the plug on any hope of reconciliation between her and Scott. Shortly after Kourtney learned Scott had brought a woman with him on their trip, the 38-year-old decided it was over for good.

Advertisement

“I think after everything that’s happened here in Costa Rica, Scott know’s it’s done. But just saying those words just lets both of us move on.”

She said, “I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together.”

Earlier in the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney slammed Scott during a confrontational dinner for inviting a young woman on the trip.

She said it was not respectful or appropriate!

Scott said, “every night you f–king go to bed with our kids and I have to sleep alone, sad, and miserable. That’s my life.”

Kourtney has been busy with a 23-year-old model, Younes Bendjima, after her short relationship with Justin Bieber.

Scott, on the other hand, was caught hanging out with model Ella Ross, who is 21-years-old, at Coachella Festival.

About a week ago, Scott was seen again hanging out with Ella and a crew of blondes along with his friends.

Disick’s ten-year relationship with Kourtney has been plagued by encounters with models and beautiful LA socialites – regardless of whether they were on or off, which is one of the reasons their relationship hasn’t gone well.

Kourtney and Younes have been casually dating for several months after meeting last year in October.

It was Younes who Kourtney was clubbing with the night burglars robbed Kim Kardashian in her Parisian apartment.

Advertisement

Younes divides his time between Los Angeles and Paris, and he catches up with Kourtney whenever he is in L.A. He is also the same age as Justin Bieber!