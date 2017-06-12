Kourtney Kardashian Spotted At Miami Beach In A High-Waisted White Swimsuit While Scott Disick Was Partying In Las Vegas; Take A Look At The Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian is really nailing her summer style. After showing off some sexy outfits in Cannes last month, the mother of three went to Miami, Florida, where she was seen rocking a skimpy white swimsuit while she was walking on the beach with her family and friends.

Kourtney’s friend Larsa Pippen joined her in the Sunshine State as well as her kids, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign.

Sugar mama is in town @kourtneykardash A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

One important person that was noticeably missing was, of course, Kourtney’s rumored boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Meanwhile, the 38-year-reality star’s ex, Scott Disick, was partying in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the past weekend, he posted a photo of himself on the wing of a jet, and he captioned it by saying that it looks like the Lord is back.

Looks like the lord is back @1oaklv @liquidlv A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Later, he made an appearance at Vegas’ 1 OAK nightclub. Regarding Kourtney’s relationship with him, a source close to both of them had something very interesting to say on the subject:

‘There is no malice between the exes. They’re not together. Kourtney is not losing any sleep over Scott’s behavior. The endless amount of blonde women coming through the door isn’t anything new. None of it is Kourtney’s business.’

Regarding Scott’s relationship with the kids, an insider said that Kourtney would let him have a healthy relationship with them.

She is even hoping that the kids will be able to keep him on a healthy track and to make him want to get out of his addictions.

‘Kourtney would never forbid him from seeing the kids. If Scott wants to go on a two-week bender, that’s all his business. Whatever he wants to do, he can do.’

Disick was recently spotted with the 18-year-old model Sofia Richie, but according to an insider and Sofia, they are just friends.

On the other hand, everyone is concerned about Scott’s well-being, and everyone wants to see him healthy and happy. His friends know that all these binges are not right for him.

This is the behavior that he has worked hard to try and subdue but unfortunately, he keeps going back at it. If he starts partying, he can’t stop because he has no limit, no middle ground, according to an insider.