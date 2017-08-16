Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Mom-Shaming After Leaving Kids To Party With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian has become a gossip subject as follower started to comment that she spends more time traveling with Younes than at home with her kids. She has got a response to all the haters!

In case you haven’t known, Kourtney might be having the best summer of her life.

She spent 4th of July with her BF Younes Bendjima and then she flew to Egypt to ride camels.

She spent 4th of July with her BF Younes Bendjima and then she flew to Egypt to ride camels.

Despite what has been a fun and very relaxing time, her critics have begun to lash out on her saying that she has been taking too long away from her little ones. Check out what a source has to say about all this:

‘Kourtney is shocked by all the mom-shaming, and kinda pissed,’ a source close to Kourtney stated.

‘She’s an amazing mother, and she has been pretty much a single mother for the past couple of years, so why the heck shouldn’t she be allowed to get away and enjoy some ‘me time’ for a few days? What’s infuriating is that Scott seems to be given a free pass when it comes to doing whatever he likes, but she’s held to a different set of rules, just because she’s a woman—it’s double standards!’

The thing is that Kourtney hasn’t been partying hard, she just had a low-key and relaxing break with Younes and some of their friends.

After all the nasty events and the drama that she has been subjected to by Scott Disick, how can anyone judge her for having some fun and relaxing time with her friends?

no tongue A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Unfortunately, her fans are not the only ones that are feeling judgemental, but Scott is too!

He has even unfollowed her social media accounts during her trips with Younes. According to an insider, it seems that Scott is having a hard time watching her with Younes.

He can’t stand watching them travel all around the world.

This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it’s driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.”