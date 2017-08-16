FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kate middleton mel b ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian angelina jolie kailyn lowry kylie jenner caitlyn jenner meghan markle oprah winfrey aaron carter selena gomez stephen belafonte rihanna khloe kardashian usher kim kardashian liam hemsworth prince william brad pitt steve harvey kris jenner jennifer aniston
Home » Lifestyle

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Mom-Shaming After Leaving Kids To Party With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/16/2017
2
1.5K Views
1


Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Mom-Shaming After Leaving Kids To Party With Boyfriend Younes BendjimaSource: eonline.com

Kourtney Kardashian has become a gossip subject as follower started to comment that she spends more time traveling with Younes than at home with her kids. She has got a response to all the haters!

In case you haven’t known, Kourtney might be having the best summer of her life.

 

tourist

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

She spent 4th of July with her BF Younes Bendjima and then she flew to Egypt to ride camels.

Despite what has been a fun and very relaxing time, her critics have begun to lash out on her saying that she has been taking too long away from her little ones. Check out what a source has to say about all this:

‘Kourtney is shocked by all the mom-shaming, and kinda pissed,’ a source close to Kourtney stated.

‘She’s an amazing mother, and she has been pretty much a single mother for the past couple of years, so why the heck shouldn’t she be allowed to get away and enjoy some ‘me time’ for a few days? What’s infuriating is that Scott seems to be given a free pass when it comes to doing whatever he likes, but she’s held to a different set of rules, just because she’s a woman—it’s double standards!’

The thing is that Kourtney hasn’t been partying hard, she just had a low-key and relaxing break with Younes and some of their friends.

After all the nasty events and the drama that she has been subjected to by Scott Disick, how can anyone judge her for having some fun and relaxing time with her friends?

 

no tongue

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Unfortunately, her fans are not the only ones that are feeling judgemental, but Scott is too!

He has even unfollowed her social media accounts during her trips with Younes. According to an insider, it seems that Scott is having a hard time watching her with Younes.

He can’t stand watching them travel all around the world.

Advertisement

This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it’s driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.”

Post Views: 1,520

Read more about kourtney kardashian scott disick younes bendjima the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Bella Thorne Bares All In Super Revealing Bodysuit And Glitter During Night Out With Scott Disick
08/16/2017
The Kardashian Sisters Open Up About Their Reality TV Regrets And Mistakes
08/16/2017
Did Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Split Before Her Alleged Romance With Blake Griffin?
08/16/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Katie
08/16/2017 at 1:39 pm
Reply

I think if this boy wasn’t a baby, 15 yrs younger and she did the same thing with Bieber and P Diddys son, there wouldn’t be a problem. Seriously Kourt can you not find a man your age? That’s disturbing to me. 5 yrs ago she would be arrested.


JP
08/16/2017 at 5:28 am
Reply

I just wish the Kardashians would go away. They dont bring added benefits to our lives. They travel, show off their material things and whine. Why would anyone give her 776K likes for pretending to kiss a Camel. What kind of world we live in.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *