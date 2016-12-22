Kourtney Kardashian Seen with yet Another Man after Splitting from Scott Disick

After Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick decided to fix their relationship and finally walk down the aisle, the issue of a prenuptial agreement came their way and because they could not choose one that would satisfy the wishes of both, they broke up again. However, fear not, Kourtney is not going to just stay at home and cry during holidays, the reality TV star is already in search for another man.

Advertisement

As the fans already know, Scott and Kourtney have been and on again off again couple for a decade. They recently reconciled and it really seemed like both of them were actively trying to make it work but in the end they split again.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, “They are on another break. Kourtney and Scott could not agree on where their relationship was going, and both wanted completely different things in life. She wants to get married one day and have more kids, and Scott just really doesn’t.”

But the most important reason is Scott’s infidelity. “Kourtney found out that Scott was talking to other women while they were supposedly back together and she is just really tired of his bulls***,” shared the insider.

As we previously reported, Kourtney is not just waiting for Scott to get his life together and return to her. The reality TV star has men waiting in line to have a relationship with her. Just last week she was seen hanging around with the much younger 18 year old model Luke Sabbat.

This week another man was spotted in her company. 23 year old cover boy Younes Bendjima and the mother of three were seen leaving SLS hotel together.

According to the insider, all of these men mean nothing to Kourtney and they’re just past-times.

Advertisement

“Kourtney is just having fun right now and she is tired of worry about what, or who, Scott is doing. She is going to continue to co-parent with him and, for the sake of their children, will always try to put up a good front.”