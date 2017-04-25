Kourtney Kardashian Posts Shocking Message On Twitter About Male Anatomy – It Makes Her Happy

Kourtney Kardashian is at this point of her life where she just does not care anymore. The woman, who turned 38 last week, is determined to have fun and whatever happens after is none of her concern.

It all started a few days ago when she shared a picture of herself in her birthday suit. The image went viral and shocked some people, but she offered no apology and kept marching on.

The mother of three looks great, and according to rumors, she even got some things done in recent weeks to enhance her appearance. Her bust seems a little fuller now.

She also posted an image of herself wearing fur in an elevator while drinking champagne. The reality television could have stopped there, but she decided to post a caption making a joke about going through a mental breakdown.

Drama ensued, and she got blasted for being insensitive. The backlash was not enough to calm things a bit. Instead, she ignored the haters and made a bigger splash today with the following tweet.

You can't say happiness without saying penis. #birthdayvibes — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 25, 2017



The reactions were epic as one could have expected and she just ignored the noise. Most commenters agreed that she might be doing all of these things to get attention. Is it about the father of her children, Scott Disick, or her on-and-off boyfriends, Justin Bieber and Quincy Brown, Kim Porter and P. Diddy’s son?

No one knows for sure, it could also be about someone else, or she is just trying to have fun after years of being perceived as the serious one in the family.

Kardashian might be trying to accomplish a bigger goal with all of these bikini photos that are constantly being shared on social media.

l a c e d u p. on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

She wants to tell people and women in particular that age is nothing but a number and it is never too late to be having fun.

One insider revealed: “She is not ashamed of getting older and she wants to show that no one else should feel that way either.”

Going against such nice idea is hard.