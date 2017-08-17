Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Were Spotted Back Together At Church After Her Wild Vacay With Younes

Well, look who’s back together again! Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian who used to be a couple in the past have been seen both attending a Hillsong Church service in Hollywood on August 16.

Kourtney just got back home from her wild trip to Egypt with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

But it seems that she has spent some time with a different guy in California on August 16!

She was photographed heading to Hillsong Church for an evening service, just a few moments apart from ex-fling, Justin Bieber who also entered the venue alone.

Of course, we can’t possibly know if the two of them interacted or not inside, but considering that they are generally at church when they are seen together these days, we might think that this outing was planned.

For this night out, Bieber was super casual in a pair of black shorts, and a white t-shirt and Kourtney looked stunning in a pair of ripped jeans and a striped blue and white button down with minimal makeup.

Kourtney hasn’t yet officially confirmed her relationship with Younes, but it is not a secret anymore that the two of them have been inseparable for the past months.

Earlier this month, they spent a few days in Egypt, and she even included a photo of him on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Justin were rumored to be hooking up at the end of 2015, with apparent subsequent flings at the beginning of 2016, although neither of the two has ever commented on the romance rumors.

Back in 2016, it briefly seemed like Kourtney was getting back together with her ex, Scott Disick but when he brought another woman on the Kardashian family vacation to Costa Rica in January, she made it very clear they would never be a romantic item again.

Ever since Kourtney has officially put an end to things, Scott has been out and about with various women while continuing his partying streak. However, the two of them did reunite earlier this summer for a vacation with their kids in Nantucket.