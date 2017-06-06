Kourtney Kardashian Is Tossing Back Shots After Scott Disick Split in KUWTK Finale – Is She Drinking To Celebrate Or To Forget?

Kourtney Kardashian was seen tossing back shots in a clip from KUWTK’s upcoming season 13 finale. She is partying pretty hard after her split for good from Scott Disick.

The Kardashian sisters are known for their very strict diets and fairly tee-totalling ways so seeing Kourtney pounding back booze like this is quite surprising.

The mother of three is seen downing shots during the season 13 finale of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming up on June 11.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, said that she is euphoric that Kourtney is enjoying the single life.

In addition to having many shots, Kourtney is also wearing one of those beer-can holding baseball caps, and she looks a little wasted as she is dancing with her girlfriends.

Judging by the look on her face, she seems to be having the time of her life.

It looks like this whole thing went down when she went to a trip to Mexico with her pals in late April and she really let loose.

She was also seen on Snapchat dancing along to former hookup partner Justin Bieber’s Despacito and according to Kim’s account the girls ‘dinner’ included special brownies, sex toys, and cartwheels.

Also, the most important thing, Kourtney threw up in her bed four times!

All in all, Kourtney definitely deserved to let the good times roll after the whole breakup issue with Scott Disick.

Her caused so much drama and pain after desperately trying to get back together with Kourtney on a family trip to Costa Rica back in January only to have a side-chick nearby at a separate hotel.

Kourtney’s rejection caused him to bail on his family and fly to Miami where he went partying with a few models.

Kim said that with the help of your family you could get past anything and in the future episode of the show we can also see her other sister Khloe having a blissful romance with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

All the sisters are doing just fine, and they are all winning on every level. Kourtney enjoys the single life, and she seems pretty happy and at peace and let’s not forget that these days she hooked up with the 24-year-old model and also boy0tou Younes Bendjima.