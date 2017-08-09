FREE NEWSLETTER
Kourtney Kardashian Is Having A Sexy Getaway With Younes Bendjima

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/09/2017
Kourtney Kardashian and her younger man Younes Bendjima are now on a steamy trip together. Check out all the details.

Although Kourtney and Younes just got back from their trip to Saint Tropez, it looks like they didn’t get their fill because they just jetted off to the beaches of Egypt!

 

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC

While she put her amazing figure on full display in the ocean waves, Younes also had the opportunity of showing off his abs for his older lady.

Because the couple was in Egypt, the two of them also had to go for a camel ride by the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The trip has also included some hookah smoking and sunbathing on the African coast for the adorable Keeping Up with the Kardashians star!

And just like in St. Tropez, these two can’t seem to stop smiling when they’re together!

After lots of years of drama with Scott Disick, it’s a relief to see Kourt so happy in a romantic relationship!

According to some sources, this steamy romance has been something of a learning experience for the media maven as well!

A close source of this couple confessed that even if Younes is younger than Kourtney, she still has a lot to learn from him, and this is why she is so in love.

 

‘Kourtney is surprised that even though Younes is much younger, she’s still learning a lot from him … especially in the bedroom,’ said the insider.

He manages somehow to make her feel different than ever before, and she is really worth it.

Their relationship sounds like an adventure from the movies. So, it’s no wonder that she is always ready to run out of town with him. And let’s not forget, they also plan on starting a family together, so what more could she possibly want?

1 Comment

Katie
08/09/2017 at 6:08 am
Reply

Kourtney and her son Mason on vacation. Gross


