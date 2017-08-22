Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ Over Younes Bendjima’s Flirty Date With Sofia Richie

According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian is no demanding some answers from her toy boy Younes Bendjima. She is absolutely ‘furious’ after he has been spotted getting close to the model Sofia Richie.

Kourt will not let anyone mess around with her or with her boyfriend.

There’s a new report from Radar Online that reveals that the TV star is furious over her BF’s recent flirty lunch with Sofia and now she is demanding some answers.

Younes and Sofia were spotted at Liquid Juice Bar in Los Angeles during last week.

They were photographed laughing and also holding hands during that outing. Ouch!

Kourt seems to have tried to brush off their flirty date at first but then she quickly melted down, and now she is mad, according to a source.

‘She ripped into Younes demanding answers and accusing him of making her look like a fool,’ the insider said about the couple.

‘This is history repeating itself all over again as far as Kourt’s concerned,’ noted the source of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who dealt with her fair share of deception while with womanizer Scott Disick.

‘If Younes thinks he can turn into another Scott he’s wrong,’ said the source. But Kourtney might be overreacting; the insider went on acknowledging.

‘Younes was taken aback because he and Sofia have been friends for a while,’ the source explained. The 24-year-old hunk allegedly ‘insists they’re more like brother [and] sister.’

According to the same source, it seems that Younes accepted Kourt’s ‘new rule that he needs to reign in the flirty body language around other girls and inform her in advance before anything like this incident happens ever again.’

Kourtney has been dating Younes who is much younger than her for a few months now. She hooked up with him after Scott Disick paraded his young females during various occasions.