Kourtney Kardashian Is Desperate To Hang Out With Younes Bendjima Again! Check Out The Spicy Details!

Kourtney Kardashian is craving to see Younes Bendjima again. She longs to sink her nails into his ‘addictive’ body. Check out all the spicy details!

Kourtney is experiencing some serious withdrawal symptoms. After spending the most romantic weekend in Cannes with her boyfriend Younes, she has become addicted to him!

A source has made known the fact that she is addicted to his voice, his touch, and his muscular body and he has become like a drug to her.

‘She is desperate to see Younes again. She misses being with him, talking to him, and touching his amazing body. He makes her feel 18 again, and she loves it! She feels addicted and needs a fix! She’s working to carve out some time to go on another vacation with him. Or, he can at least visit her so they can have several nights together at the Four Seasons having sex.’

Like in all great love stories there are also some obstacles to overcome.

In the reality star’s case, we’re referring to her former beau, Scott Disick who has been meddling and coming between her and Younes.

Kourtney is so scared of pushing Scott over the edge and make him do something harmful to himself.

She is afraid to visit Younes in Europe because she doesn’t know how Scott will react in this case as we are all aware by now that he can be a loose cannon sometimes.

She tries putting her own needs first overseas in France for the film festival, but the party boy reacted nastier than ever, and he hooked up with everyone available while drinking heavily.

This being said, Younes refuses to go away without a fight, of course.

Instead of approaching the whole situation with jealousy and anger, he is actually taking the high road when it comes to Scott.

The same insider said that Younes is in fact extremely supportive when it comes to all this drama.

He is a shoulder for Kourtney to cry on every time she needs it and he supports her totally, no matter what she decides. Well, this is very amazing from his part and Kourtney is very lucky to have someone like this care for her.