Kourtney Kardashian Is Close To Giving Up On Scott Disick After His Sexcapades In Cannes; His Addiction To Sex Will Ruin Him

Scott Disick’s sexcapades from Cannes have proven to be the very last straw for Kourtney Kardashian. Check out all the details of how his out of control partying, and lady-loving have her ready to give up on him once and for all.

It has been a new day and also a new lady as Scott Disick has been partying non-stop in Cannes and Monaco.

This was incredibly embarrassing for the Kardashian family especially for his ex and mother of his three kids, Kourtney. She had to watch him put the moves on several ladies.

A source close to them said that the Kardashians have nearly reached the end of their very long rope with Scott.

They have given him so many chances so far, not to mention the many opportunities and he kept ending up throwing them all away.

The whole situation is quite a difficult one because they are all aware of the fact that these issues are associated with addiction. But still, Scott seems to be just a womanizing guy who keeps hurting Kourtney.

“Surprisingly, Kourtney has been the most understanding, and she has always tried to be supportive of Scott, because he is the father of her children, and she wants him to be in their lives. But, even she has gotten to the point now where she’s close to giving up on him,” the insider added.

Scott has already admitted that he is a sex addict but this time he has gone much too far on his latest spree by having a different woman at his Cannes villa every single day.

He has been with actress Bella Thorne, ex-Chloe Bartoli, model Ella Ross, and a few more ladies in a very short amount of time.

“She has tried and tried and tried to get through to him. She has tried tough love, she has tried making him see he needs help, but Scott is spiraling out of control, and he will not listen to anyone right now,” the same source continued.

“The Kardashians are waiting for him to finally hit rock bottom and to realize that he needs help, and hoping against hope that he doesn’t do too much damage in the meantime,” the insider also added.

Things were finally beginning to look good for Scott back in 2016 after his 30 rehab session in late 2015 seemed to have finally put his partying days behind him. His relationship with Kourtney became nicer, and he was also starting to be a better dad to his kids than before. Now it seems that he is back to drinking and womanizing and this always leads to trouble.