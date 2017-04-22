Kourtney Kardashian In Fur Coat Drinking Champagne Makes Cringe-Worthy ‘Mental Breakdown’ Joke

Kourtney Kardashian is just not good at staying out of trouble. The mother of three spent nine years in an on-and-off relationship with socialite Scott Disick before doing the same thing with Canadian crooner Justin Bieber in the past few months.

Kim’s oldest sister seems to be all about fun these days. A woman with a “zero fu*ks given” attitude is how the reality television star can be described nowadays after years appearing as the “responsible” one in her family.

Kourtney turned 38 on April 18, and she does not seem ready for a change. Her fans or people in her entourage will have to take it or leave it at this point.

This theme was on full display Friday when she decided to post on Instagram a picture of herself wearing a fur coat, holding a glass of champagne, and also making a “joke” about a mental breakdown.

One of those things is already problematic on its own, but when put together, you get a real mess.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

The caption read: “Me after a mental breakdown.”

That was was enough to drive some people over the edge, and social media slammed the TV personality.

Most online commenters went after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for wearing what looks like real fur. This is a bit surprising because other celebrities have caught a lot of flack for joking about mental illness.

12 hours after the image was posted, it received over 747,949 likes and grabbed headlines on various online media outlets.

In a 2015 episode of her family hit show, Kourtney said that she was close to a nervous breakdown when things fell apart with the father of her children.

At the time, she stated: “I can’t believe that this is where my life is at right now. I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids.”

Let us not forget that her brother-in-law, Kanye West, went through a serious mental health episode last year.