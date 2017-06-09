Kourtney Kardashian Hopes The Kids Can Motivate Scott Disick To Get Better

It seems that things are changing and Kourtney Kardashian has been putting her feelings aside for the sake of the family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is trying again to keep Scott Disick from sliding down a nasty path. This time she allows him to spend more time with his kids.

The troubled Disick is allowed to spend more time with his children. A source close to both of them has recently stated that Kourtney is still very upset with Scott who has recently returned from his non-stop vacation in Europe.

Kourtney realized that it is not in her kids’ best interest to keep them apart from their father, so she really wants them to get to have a normal relationship with him.

She hopes that by allowing him to spend more time with the kids, the 7-year-old Mason Disick, and the 4-year-old Penelope Disick, and the 2-year-old Reign Disick, will finally motivate him.

Scott Disick was photographed grabbing a bite with Penelope this Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif.

According to the source that we mentioned above, the kids are the best possible influence on Scott.

When he is on dad duty, and when he takes them out, he is at his very best. The kids missed their dad while he was away partying and they really love him and want to spend more time with him.

Regarding what exactly led Kourtney to this decision the same source gave an explanation for all of this.

‘ The right thing to do is to help foster their relationship with him and not stand in the way. Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad.’

From now on, all eyes will be on Scott as he has to go to Las Vegas this weekend. He has to make two appearances at some nightclubs on Saturday. Stay tuned to find out what he’ll be up to next!