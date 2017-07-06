Kourtney Kardashian Has Scott Disick On Her Mind While She Is On Her Intimate Vacay With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is having quite a hard time letting go of Scott Disick during her trip to Europe with Younes Bendjima. She can’t stop thinking about him, and we will tell you why.

It looks like a member of the Kardashian clan said that Kourtney is having the best time in Europe with her new boyfriend, but Scott is still on her mind as she is worried that he will go off the deep end.

‘He was partying with a bunch of their mutual friends in Miami for the 4th of July and she was checking up on him. She was having her friends spy on him and report back to her. It’s not about her being jealous. She’s worried about his health and just wants to make sure he’s not going too far off the rails the way he did last time she was with Younes.’

So, it seems like Kourtney just can’t help it, because she feels that she has to take care of him all the time.

It takes a toll on her, and all you have to do is look at her skin and at the way she is breaking out to see exactly how much this whole situation is stressing her out.

Kourtney wasn’t even going to go to Europe with Younes and this is because she was very worried about how Scott would react.

But her sisters had talked her into it, and now she is there still stressing about him.

This is very sad, and we can’t even imagine how hard it is for her to be unable to leave all the drama behind and try and move on with her life once and for all.

She can’t even enjoy her vacation.

While we bet that she would love nothing more than to let go and forget all about her her troubles, she has three lovely kids back home waiting for her whose father has unfortunately been partying all over the globe recently.

She was rumored to have split from Younes before they were spotted in St. Tropez together.

A while ago she reportedly banned Scott from seeing their kids when he kicked off his wild behavior during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. But it seems that she still wants him to be a part of their kids’ lives, so it’s no wonder she is having a hard time not focusing on his behavior!