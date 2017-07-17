Kourtney Kardashian Got Sexy With Ice Cream After Scott Disick Kissed Another Chick

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have better things to do than worry about who Scott Disick is kissing. She prefers tanning by the pool with a scoop of ice cream, and she has an amazing revenge body.

She spent the weekend by the pool with a scoop of vanilla ice cream while her ex-boyfriend went on kissing another hottie.

The party boy was spotted once again with a gorgeous brunette, and this time it was writer Emma Blanchard.

Instead of stressing about the situation, Kourtney retaliated with a sizzling photo of her own.

The sexy star posted a seductive picture of herself in a one-piece swimsuit with an ice cream cheekily placed in front of her most intimate part.

Ever since the two of them split, it has basically been a revolving door of women for Scott.

He spent his day taking pics and getting all cozy with Emma inside a ball pit as he had his arm wrapped around the brunette beauty and they were even spotted making out.

Maybe this means that he is no longer adoring Bella Thorne.

It’s unlikely that they were ever exclusive, but he’s been showering her with cute, thoughtful gifts ever since their Cannes hook up.

Bella received many flower bouquets from him and even a sweet hand-written card.

But you know who doesn’t care about any of this drama? We’ll tell you – it’s Kourtney!

Baby, we should hit the south of France A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

She has been living in peaceful bliss thanks to model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima who simply adores her and shows her lots of respect.

If anything she’s having more fun than Scott, traveling to St. Tropez, going jet-skiing, and watching fireworks with her new love.

Scott can kiss whomever she likes — just as long as he keeps being an amazing father to Reign, Mason, and Penelope. All in all, both Scott and Kourtney seem to be doing just fine these days.