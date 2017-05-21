Kourtney Kardashian Getting Close To Her 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Younes Bendjima in France

Kourtney Kardashian and her boy-toy, Younes Bendjima, were spotted cuddling up to each other at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, today on the 21st of May. The 23-year-old model had his arms wrapped around the 38-year-old reality star, and they were checking out their view at the fancy hotel.

This comes after Kourtney’s breakup with Scott Disick that was supposed to be final, as CI readers know, the two reality stars are constantly going through a never-ending on-and-off relationship.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and mother-of-three is currently in France to explore the Cannes Film Festival.

Kardashian posted some photos on her Instagram that showed her sparkling micro-dress as she attended a party on a yacht with her friend Simon Huck and Allie Rizzo.

we cannes do no wrong A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

A source revealed in December, Kourtney and the model the former boxer have been hooking up for awhile, but it’s not anything serious; it’s only for fun, much to Scott’s chagrin.

Scott and Kourtney have been dealing with a lot of drama lately, ever since the party-boy brought a girl to the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica.

On the show, Kourtney said she was already thinking about all the “guys that she would f–k” when she got home.

Disick spent some time in Vegas on the weekend to celebrate his birthday and forget his troubles with Kourtney. However, the Kardashian sister seems to be doing great with her 23-year-old model boyfriend.

Advertisement

A source revealed 33-year-old Disick got super upset by the pictures of Kourtney with Younes and chose to drink his pain away by partying with models like Ella Ross, whom he was seen with on the 5th of May as well during his birthday weekend. Scott was seen with Bella Thorne this past weekend as well.