Kourtney Kardashian Gets A Blood Facial Just Like The One Done By Kim Kardashian; Check Out How It’s Done!

Kourtney Kardashian got a beauty treatment that is not targeted at the ones faint of heart. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat last Friday a video which shows her at Dr. Jason B. Diamond’s Beverly Hills clinic. She was undergoing

She was undergoing microneedling with PRP, a procedure that is touted as a Vampire Facial or a Vampire Facelift.

During the procedure, patients will get their face stabbed with very small needles filled with their own blood platelet-rich plasma.

Kourtney says in the video that she it at the clinic with the doctor and he takes her own blood and puts it into her skin. The video shows the medical assistants cleaning Kourtney’s face.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

K=Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has undergone the same procedure back in 2013 on an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

She said that she loved trying anything that makes you look and feel beautiful.

The whole procedure lasts about an hour, and the results are typically seen up to six weeks later, and they last over a year.

Microneedling is a procedure that can also be done on other parts of your body and the doctor explains it best:

‘The PRP facial begins with drawing blood from the arm to produce PRP. After the PRP is prepared, Dr. Diamond injects it into the face to brighten the complexion and rejuvenate the appearance. The face will look immediately brighter and refreshed, and because of the platelets within the PRP, the skin continues to improve for up to three months after the procedure.’

The PRP facial will result in improving the facial wrinkles, filling facial hollows, improving the skin tone, softening the skin’s texture, and also treating the delicate areas on the face where the skin is much thinner.

Advertisement

The results can last up to two years and they will turn out to be some of the most beneficial ones with a series of treatments. It’s no wonder that the Kardashian sisters are going for such a procedure of facial rejuvenation.