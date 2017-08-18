Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Bikini In Photo From Romantic Getaway With Younes; Check Out The Steamy Pics!

Wow, what a view! Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy throwback photo on August 17, showing off her amazing bikini body while vacationing with Younes Bendjima. She flaunted major underboob during her exotic trip.

Kourt continues to get hotter every day. The reality star must be feeling quite nostalgic after returning home to Calabasas since she shared some great pics on August 17.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

First of all, she posted on her Instagram account a bikini-pic of herself from her trip to Egypt with Younes.

She looks flawless while flagging major skin in the desert with the sunset behind her.

Kourtney even got behind the latest style trend showing off her underboob while she was resting one hand on her hip in a seductive way.

‘Still Egypt,’ she captioned the portrait, showing her striking a pose near El Gouna.

She had a blast during her luxurious getaway soaking up the rays with her boyfriend and her friend Simon Huck.

Kourt made sure to keep her fitness on lock while she was vacationing by leading a rigorous fitness routine on a yacht.

Kourt was doing squats in a booty-baring swimsuit and the boys put in work with multiple push-ups on August 11.

Kourtney and Younes are still head over heels about each other since they even jetted off to Cannes in May and to France in July for some alone time.

floating debrief A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

She was recently spotted walking into Hillson Church for an evening on August 16.

Her rumored ex-fling Justin Bieber entered the church as well, and he was alone.

We are pretty sure that Younes has nothing to worry about as things between him and Kourt have been going great for a while now.

Advertisement

Before things heated up with Younes, most fans thought Kourtney was going to get back with her former flame Scott Disick back in 2016. But that didn’t happen, and now it looks like they are focused on going on with their lives and co-parenting.