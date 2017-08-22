Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Nipple In See-Through Black Bra Top Lounging By The Pool

Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture while she was lounging by the pool on August 21. She showed off her nipples in a sexy sheer black bra, and she’s gorgeous!

Kourtney proved once again that she’s got a sexy edge under that sweet exterior of hers.

📵 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

She took to Snapchat to share a picture of herself chilling by the pool. She looked relaxed and laid-back wearing a pair of sweatpants.

Everyone was distracted by something else that is her nipple! The point of view shot highlights her bodacious breasts in a sheer black bra top, and she definitely doesn’t have a problem showing off what she has got.

The gorgeous mother captioned the picture saying that she gets ‘those goosebumps every time.’

She’s referring to the fact that her chest looks a little chilly, as you can see that it’s covered in goosebumps with hard nipples.

However, it’s also a nod to her little sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

These are lyrics from his song called Goosebumps with Kendrick Lamar. Clearly, she’s really taken a liking to him!

Kourtney was never shy about showing off her body. She snaps her daily workout with Don A. MAtrix almost every day in her garage, so she’s got every right to be proud of what she’s accomplished.

Advertisement

When she is on vacation she goes especially crazy so to speak. She snapped her booty and bikini pics from both Mexico and Egypt. We bet that Scott Disick is not very relaxed looking at those fabulous photos!