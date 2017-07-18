Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Perfect Bare Behind In Sexy Thong Bikini — Is She Tempting Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her coolest bikini ever. She flaunted her gorgeous booty in a thong. Is she sending a sexy message to her boyfriends Younes Bendjima?

The summer of 2017 is halfway over and the biggest bikini babe of the Kardashians has been Kourtney.

She is rocking her best body ever, and she is back at flaunting her killer figure in the sexiest thong of the season.

all week🍦🍔 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

She posted a photo to her Instagram account on July 17 looking at the ocean while the camera was focusing on her enviable booty which was almost bare thanks to the maroon thong bottom riding high up and exposing her amazing butt cheeks.

She is probably thinking about spending the week chilling on a beach in a bikini while sipping some wine.

If that’s what she’s got in the days ahead, we’re completely jealous of her already amazing lifestyle.

she's not a local. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Her boyfriend, Youned Bendjia revealed on July 14 that he is totally missing her and she is now probably giving him a little taste of what he is waiting for him the next time they get together.

The 24-year-old model revealed via Snapchat that every time he looks at her all he sees is fireworks.

If that is really the case, the last photo of Kourtney must have made his mind explode.

The two of them have recently had more sexy encounters in the South of France first back in May and then in early July and they spent most of the time in abroad a luxury yacht.

That meant a new bikini every day for Kourtney and Younes couldn’t get enough, giving her plenty of PDA while making out with her and cuddling her close. We wish the couple all the best because Kourtney definitely deserves to be happy after the whole mess with Scott Disick.