Kourtney Kardashian Flashed Her Nipples In A Skintight Orange Dress On Penelope’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian’s weekend was mostly about birthdays. The reality star spoiled her daughter, Penelope who just turned five years old. Kourtney wore a bright orange skintight dress that really highlighted her nipples.

She celebrated her daughter’s birthday in style. The two of them stepped out yesterday in Calabasas looking extra trendy, and both of them rocked their finest summer dresses paired with comfortable shoes.

They grabbed a couple of smoothies on that very hot day, and the braless reality star oozed sex appeal in a skintight tangerine dress with a ribbed pattern, a pair of Adidas sneakers and a black baseball cap.

She was clearly having the time of her life, sipping her iced drink in a white, flowering dress and pink flip-flops.

Scott Disick was nowhere to be seen, but we really hope that he was watching Mason and Reign while Kourtney was out with their daughter.

The mother-of-three was recently seen after she partied the night away in a barely-there black mini dress with a pair of matching heels. She drank some cocktails with a fully exposed back, and she wore bright red lipstick.

When @joycebonelli calls my name… A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

You don’t get to see Kourtney out at a club too much since she’s a self-proclaimed homebody who would rather watch TV at home with the kids instead of talking to strangers but this time it happened, and she went out.

It is possible that she was turning up with her boxer-turned-model boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Ever since she started dating Younes, Kourtney’s become much more of a free, fun-loving spirit They even love to go jet-skiing together!

The two of them jetted across the sea twice lately. The first time in Cannes for the annual film festival and the second time in St. Tropez.

We have never seen her so happy! She’s learning very much from Younes despite the fact that he’s over ten years younger, both outside and inside the bedroom. Needless to say their sex life is off the charts!