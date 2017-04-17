Kourtney Kardashian Dumped Justin Bieber For Not Being ‘Exclusive’ – She Used Him To Make Scott Disick Jealous

Kourtney Kardashian dumped Justin Bieber because he broke his promise to be exclusive with her.

Since officially splitting from Scott Disick, Kardashian has dated several very young men including Mr. Bieber who is 23 years old and Diddy’s son, Quincy Brown, 25.

The Canadian singer and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star have been pictured on several occasions sharing hugs, going to church, and having dinner dates.

Various sources have confirmed that the fling between the pair started in July of 2015, but it all ended earlier this year because Bieber betrayed the mother of three.

A source said: “Justin’s totally broken his word, which was to [make] things exclusive when he got back and not hook up with others during this time apart. Kourt’s extremely hurt. They’ve been texting back and forth, and Justin’s basically told her he wants to keep things casual, so she’s pulled the plug. The way she sees it, the last thing she wants in her life is another version of Scott.”

Neon in Costa Rica, on my app.

Another spy claimed that for Kardashian it was never serious between the duo. The reality star said she dates younger men because it makes her feel good.

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills.

According to People: “Kourtney [Kardashian] has no shame in her game, she’s proud of being a cougar. Being with younger guys like Quincy and Justin [Bieber] is a huge ego boost. It’s been a deep flirtation for months. He’s obviously close to the family, and Kris [Jenner] is obsessed with him.It’s just one of those things where it makes Kourtney feel good about herself. It’s not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot and she’s older. She just wants to have fun.”

Kardashian loves to flirt with young men because it keeps her feelings for Scott Disick in check and it makes him jealous.