Kourtney Kardashian Decides To Enroll In Law School

We have learned that the reality TV star is finally making the right steps towards her dream career. Kourtney Kardashian wants to prove that she is not just another reality celeb lacking substance.

Because of that, the mother of three has decided that it’s time for her to follow in her dad’s steps and study law.

Despite the fact that the Kardashian is so rich she wouldn’t even need to work a day in her life, one insider close to the famous family revealed that is simply ‘not how she rolls.’

Apparently, Kourtney always wished to return to school and almost signed up last year, but the timing was not right, unfortunately.

At the time, she was way too distracted by how bad things were going with her baby daddy Scott Disick and had no choice but postpone her dream.

Now that Disick is no longer in her life and she has moved on with her model boy toy, Kourtney can finally focus on what she really wants to do career-wise.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians remember, Kourt’s father, Robert Kardashian, was the one who defended O.J. Simpson during the ‘Trial of the Century.’

‘She is very proud of her father’s achievements and she knows he always wanted her to be a lawyer. She is already looking into doing a course online so she can still be around the kids.’ the insider explained.

Are you surprised Kourtney Kardashian wants to pursue a law career? Do you think she will be successful?