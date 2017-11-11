Kourtney Kardashian Chops Off Her Long Locks For A Fresh New Hairstyle – Check It Out!

Kourtney Kardashian has changed her hairstyle, and we have to say, she looks a lot cooler and more youthful now! The 38-year-old took to social media yesterday to share with her many fans a snap that showcased her fresh look.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is rocking a small white crop top paired with jeans.

Considering that it’s a mirror selfie, we can see that the celeb is taking the photo with her phone that has a case featuring her sister Kim’s famous crying meme.

don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

‘Don’t worry, I ordered a new phone case last night,’ the mother of three captioned the photo.

Most recently, Kourt was still sporting long, lush locks but this new hairstyle suits her just as much if not even more.

During Ellen DeGeneres’ Halloween episode last month, Kourtney, as well as her half-sister Kendall showed up to deny they are expectant.

However, they kept coy about Khloe and Kylie’s alleged pregnancies.

What do you think about Kourtney’s new hair? Do you prefer it or did long hair suit her better?