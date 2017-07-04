Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Were Spotted Holding Hands During Their Saint Tropez Trip

Last weekend sparks were flying away from the U.S. Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with Younes Bendjima in France. On Sunday afternoon, the two of them were seen holding hands and enjoying a lovely sweet stroll through St. Tropez.

Kourtney even flashed a smile while she was rocking casual black pants and a ripped white tank-top.

The couple was also seen having fun on a pedal boat in the middle of the ocean, and this sighting came from more than a month after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Cannes.

Because of the fact that so much time has passed between their outings some of their fans have started to wonder if the two broke up or at least if their relationship was cooling down.

According to a source close to Younes, he has been traveling and working on his career, and we already know that Kourtney hasn’t wanted anything serious for the moment.

The two of them always planned on seeing each other again when they are in the same place or whenever their schedules allow it.

new phone who dis A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, Scott Disick appeared to be enjoying himself last weekend in Miami.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been seen in the past few days going to Irie Weekend’s birthday brunch for Kevin Hart, a Steve Aoki concert, and STORY nightclub along with Larsa Pippen and some of their friends.

He wrote on Instagram while documenting his weekend. ‘Something new.’

If you are wondering what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been up to lately, you should know that the two of them are now staying close to home and they’re making time to host friends over for dinner.

This Sunday evening, Kim documented online a delicious meal that included some Mac & Cheese, rice and beans, green beans, jerk chicken and more dishes from Whole Foods.

‘It’s going down today,’ she posted on Snapchat before the guests. They included Kris Jenner, North West, Saint West, L.A. Reid, and 2 Chainz who enjoyed an unforgettable evening. So, it really looks like every member of the Kardashian clan is doing pretty great these days.