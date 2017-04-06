Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick On Vacation With The Kids In Hawaii – Are They Back Together?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians on again off again couple, Kourtney Kardashians and Scott Disick put their differences aside this week for the sake of a peaceful and relaxing family vacation with the kids in Hawaii. However, as it turns out, the sun and the good mood may have caused the estranged couple to rekindle their love – AGAIN!

Kourtney and Scott are parents to three children: 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 1-year-old Reign and despite their multiple fights and cheating scandals, they made an effort, for their kids, to go out on a trip and spend some much-needed family quality time.

But although some eyewitnesses claimed Scott and Kourtney were pretty close during the vacation, one trustworthy source stated that in fact, they are not back together and they made sure the vacation was all for the kids to spend some time with both their parents at the same time.

Disick was also a few steps behind his baby mama and their kids as they boarded their plane to the exotic destination, as to make sure they were safe before he got on the plane as well.

As fans may remember, Disick ruined his relationship with Kourtney on their last vacation when after they had a huge fight in Costa Rica, Disick took off to Miami and spent a lot of time with bikini-clad babes.

Now, the insider is claiming that what made Kourtney act civil and even friendly with her cheating ex are their kids.

“Scott is the father of her kids and she cannot stand to see her children torn apart and upset, wondering where their daddy is,” the source explained.

Advertisement

Do you think Scott and Kourtney will get back together again or this time is over for good?