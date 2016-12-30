Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Back Together – Here are Their Plans

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly an item once again and have decided to go on with their original marriage plans.

It’s only been less than a week since Scott got angry at Kourtney for hanging around with the much younger, 23 year old model Younes Bendjima with whom she allegedly started a relationship after she and Scott broke up again.

The fans already know that the couple have been on-again, off-again for a long time and it was most of time because Scott had trouble committing to his family. Disick was known for being a party animal and for cheating on Kourtney repeatedly.

Recently he realized that it was time for him to change and become the father and husband Kourtney wants or else he might lose her for good.

Yesterday the couple jetted to Aspen in an effort to fix their relationship.

According to an insider, “After Scott became super jealous and flipped out on her, the two of them had a really nice time together on Christmas, which they spent with their kids. One of Scott’s presents to her was this trip to Aspen!”

The past summer, after a break of over a year, Kourtney and Scott got back together and even decided to try for a fourth child.

“Scott gave in and he told Kourtney that he would do whatever she wants if she would take him back,” shared the source. “If she wants another child, fine. If she wants to get married, fine.”

“He just does not want to see her with other men because it drives him absolutely insane!”

Now, according to the source, the two are back together trying to fix their relationship for good, for the sake of their kids and for their own happiness. The wedding is also back on the table.

“They never really stopped having sex. She loves to make him jealous and her boytoy was just another attempt at doing so,” added the insider.