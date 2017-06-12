Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Done – She Moves On As He Claims His Recent Behavior Did Not Cause Tension

Kourtney Kardashian is taking an important step in her romantic life, the 38-year-old mother of three is said to be done with the father of her children, Scott Disick, 34.

The two television personalities spent nine years dating on and off, but Disick has changed his behavior in the past few months.

The famed clubgoer was photographed in different places around the globe, having a great time with various young women.

Kardashian also had some fun with people like Canadian crooner Justin Bieber and model Younes Bendjima.

According to the latest reports, the star of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami is dating the 24-year-old former boxer.

In the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney made a shocking revelation about the state of her relationship with Disick.

She said: “Scott and I are just not meant to be together. I am ready to just move on and feel like, ‘Okay, it is done.’”

Disick was not happy about the decision and tried his best to keep hope alive for the couple.

The businessman, who is currently promoting a big Las Vegas hosting gig, is trying to protect his family from the media and the drama.

The notorious partier is avoiding giving too many details about his rumored fights with Kourtney over his love of the nightlife.

For him, the European trip where he was seen accompanied by a different woman every night did not cause trouble with his ex-partner.

He explained: “I had a nice, relaxing trip for my birthday. I ate dinner with all my best friends that I have known for a long time. That is about it.”

Mr. Disick wants fans to know that the wellbeing of his children is his top priority.

He added: “Every day is a new adventure and just being present and watching your kids grow is a pretty amazing thing. It is part of life, but it is just wild to see somebody grow in front of your eyes. And, you know, people say it goes by quick, [and] they really aren’t kidding. It really does. I cannot even understand how my kids have grown so much, so quick, and they are so smart and adjusted. … Being a dad is a pretty cool thing.”

The controversial character is getting a little more invested in the real estate business.

He is thinking about doing a reality show covering the topic with Kris Jenner as the producer.

He explained that the concept is not yet clear, but the interest is definitely there.