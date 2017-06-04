Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Twerk And Dance In Viral Video As Situation With Scott Disick Gets More Intense

Kourtney Kardashian is having the time of her life despite what might look like a very chaotic situation from the outside.

The 38-year-old reality television star is dealing with a baby daddy, Scott Disick, who is not ready to endorse his responsibilities as a parent.

Disick, 34, was photographed flirting with close to ten different women in the past few weeks and some of his friends say he might have hit rock bottom.

It is hard to tell if he will be able to get his act together, but Kardashian is not in a rush for him to spend a lot of time with their children.

According to the latest reports, he can only see them under certain strict conditions.

An insider shared: “He spent an hour with his older kids at lunch. He seemed okay. He was just focused on his kids. They seemed happy to see him. The kids had not seen him for weeks and really missed him.”

The source added: “Kourtney is hoping spending time with the kids with help motivate him to stay sober. She has been down this road before. That Scott takes off for weeks is not anything new to her. She has struggled with feeling angry with him, but also trying to do what’s best for the kids. She wants him to have the best relationship with the kids. Of course, there are rules. Scott cannot show up drunk to see the kids.”

M O O D @kendalljenner A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Despite the drama, the oldest Kardashian sister still has time to enjoy herself. She was seen in Cannes, France having a good time with model and former boxer Younes Bendjima, who is reportedly more caring than her ex.

Moreover, since a little twerking never hurts anyone, she was spotted shaking her moneymaker in a store on Sunday, and she was accompanied by her sister, model Kendall Jenner.

Jenner filmed her sister’s twerking and Kardashian shared the video on her Instagram page. There was a lot of laughter, and the ladies appeared to be in an excellent mood.

Some will probably say that she needs to grow up, but as a great Canadian “philosopher” likes to say, YOLO (You Only Live Once).

Critics argue that everything in this family is about getting publicity and pushing the brand for more free coverage in the media.

That is a fair assessment but at the same time, the drama looks real, and it is always good to release some stress.