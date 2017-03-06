Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Using Firearms Around The Kids!

This past weekend, Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kourtney decided to have a fun day together along with Kourtney’s kids and other family members when the pictures they posted of their outing raised some questions and started some heat from their followers.

The fans noticed that they were using, what looked like firearms around the kids, and most of them considered that using guns around children is not the best idea!

Not only is it dangerous but it is also morally questionable, as you desensitize the young ones from guns they have no business seeing, let alone using.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were slammed on social media after posting the worrisome pictures on their social media platforms on Saturday.

However, the followers might have gotten a little ahead of themselves. At first glance, they thought the sisters were having fun at a shooting range along with Kourtney’s on again, off again lover, Scott Disick while his and Koutney’s kids – 7 year old Mason and 4 year old Penelope were watching from nearby.

As the comments were exploding out of control, Kourtney saw no other solution than to hit back by tweeting: “Chill, it’s paint.”

Furthermore, as it turns out, the filming team was also there, as they captured the first few shots of paint for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, despite the fact that the ‘firearms’ turned out to be just paintball guns, Kourtney has been slammed before for her bad parenting.

Just a couple of days ago, Penelope was filmed talking to her aunt, Kim Kardashian. What enraged many of the followers was the fact that the conversation consisted in Kim asking the 4 year old whose sister’s butt was bigger.

