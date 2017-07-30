FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian tristan thompson mariah carey britney spears kylie jenner kanye west angelina jolie abby lee miller kristen stewart chris brown amber rose brad pitt johnny depp victoria beckham shannon beador Maria Menounos katy perry lamar odom selena gomez bella thorne prince harry anderson cooper prince william
Home » Lifestyle

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Get Crafty Decorating Sweet Treats

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/30/2017
0
0


Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Get Crafty Decorating Sweet TreatsSource: eonline.com

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have put in plenty of hard hours in the gym, and this is for sure. So if the two sisters want to enjoy a sweet treat from time to time, they have really earned it.

The sisters kicked off the weekend by rewarding themselves for another hard workout with some cupcakes at Duff’s Cakemix in West Hollywood, California.

 

The DIY dessert design studio lets the customer be the artist, and the sisters were ready.

With Kourtney’s kids Mason and Penelope by their side, the sisters got to work — decorating dozens of delicious-looking chocolate cupcakes to their heart’s content.

Of course, the reality stars shared all on social media.

One cupcake was created with a heart-eyed emoji face. Another, a shark head swimming in a pool of water according to one shot shared to Snapchat by Kourtney.

Snaps from Khloé, 33, got a little more detailed — showing close-ups of the cupcakes, one decorated as a panda bear and the other, a mermaid

Duff’s Cakemix comes from Ace of Cakes star and celebrity baker Duff Goldman.

The pre-baked cakes and cupcakes are provided to guests, as are all decorating tools and embellishments. A guide is there along the way to help as well.

 

The website says that this is a chance to create from the heart with your hands and also to share an experience with your friends and family.

It also states that your creations will be eaten quickly, but the memories will last a lifetime, Pretty cool, right?

Advertisement

On Cinco de Mayo, Kourtney and Khloé event set up their own home cupcake studio for themselves and the kids — including Kourtney’s daughter Reign, 2 — embellishing gluten-free cake with four different types of icing and more sprinkle toppings than one could imagine.

Post Views: 0

Read more about khloe kardashian kourtney kardashian the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Plans: Why They Want To Split Time Between LA & Cleveland
07/30/2017
Kim Kardashian & Irina Shayk Celebrated National Lipstick Day With An Epic Glam Session
07/30/2017
Khloe Kardashian Posts Momager Kris Jenner’s Stunning Bikini Photo Amid Loads Of Kardashian Drama
07/29/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *