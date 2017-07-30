Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Get Crafty Decorating Sweet Treats

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have put in plenty of hard hours in the gym, and this is for sure. So if the two sisters want to enjoy a sweet treat from time to time, they have really earned it.

The sisters kicked off the weekend by rewarding themselves for another hard workout with some cupcakes at Duff’s Cakemix in West Hollywood, California.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

The DIY dessert design studio lets the customer be the artist, and the sisters were ready.

With Kourtney’s kids Mason and Penelope by their side, the sisters got to work — decorating dozens of delicious-looking chocolate cupcakes to their heart’s content.

Of course, the reality stars shared all on social media.

One cupcake was created with a heart-eyed emoji face. Another, a shark head swimming in a pool of water according to one shot shared to Snapchat by Kourtney.

Snaps from Khloé, 33, got a little more detailed — showing close-ups of the cupcakes, one decorated as a panda bear and the other, a mermaid

Duff’s Cakemix comes from Ace of Cakes star and celebrity baker Duff Goldman.

The pre-baked cakes and cupcakes are provided to guests, as are all decorating tools and embellishments. A guide is there along the way to help as well.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

The website says that this is a chance to create from the heart with your hands and also to share an experience with your friends and family.

It also states that your creations will be eaten quickly, but the memories will last a lifetime, Pretty cool, right?

Advertisement

On Cinco de Mayo, Kourtney and Khloé event set up their own home cupcake studio for themselves and the kids — including Kourtney’s daughter Reign, 2 — embellishing gluten-free cake with four different types of icing and more sprinkle toppings than one could imagine.