Klaroline Shippers Rejoice! Candice King Is Headed To ‘Vampire Diaries’ Spin-Off ‘The Originals’ To Play A Major Part

Warning — major spoilers ahead! Fans of “The Vampire Diaries” need some good news after this hard year for two of The CW’s best shows. “TVD” ended the complete series earlier this year and it was announced shortly after that the fifth season of its spin-off “The Originals” will be its last. Luckily, we have information about that new installment.

If you watched “The Vampire Diaries,” you’ll remember that Stefan Salvatore passed away while he was married to Caroline Forbes. The unhappy ending left her to mourn the loss of the love of her life — or did it?

Many people didn’t think that Caroline and Stefan belong together at all. There are devoted fans who shipped her with the bad boy of the show and main character of “The Originals” — Klaus Michelson (Joseph Morgan).

Well, the actress who plays Caroline, Candice King, has something for those shippers to look forward to. She’s coming to “The Originals.”

Caroline and her ex-partner Alaric Saltzman own a school for kids with “special” powers. It seems that Klaus’ daughter Hope will be attending that school.

If you follow “TO,” you know that the series left off with the vampire siblings not being able to be in the same vicinity of another for long in order to save Hope. The stipulation also banned the family from being anywhere near the miracle child.

In the new season, the huge sacrifice will most likely send Klaus on a downward spiral and if it’s anything similar to the Klaroline story lines we know and love from “TVD,” Caroline will be just the person he needs.

Even if they don’t link up romantically right away, Klaus could sure use a friend.

Candice King told US Weekly: “I can say that I worked a lot with Joseph Morgan. The Klaroline fans will be very happy.”

“The Originals” don’t have a set premiere date but is expected to air next year,

Although she couldn’t say much else, that’s more than enough details we need to know that we will enjoy this final season.