Kirstie Alley’s Weight Gain Puts Her Life In Danger, Claim Doctors

Kirstie Alley has once again gained a lot of weight.

According to sources, it might be because she cannot find a man. Aside from that rather small inconvenience there is a huge risk for her because of her weight and it might be deadly!

Alley has allegedly been eating her feelings. Her emotional problems and stress that she cannot find a man have made her rely on food to be happy and now she weighs no less than 277 pounds!

Alley has not been in a relationship ever since Dancing with the Stars partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2012, sources claimed.

He said in an interview, “We had a great relationship. But I got a message now that I am associating with other people that she can’t be associated with. I am no longer to be spoken with, and sorry, but it is what it is.”

“I’m not judging people by their religion. I’m Jewish. I don’t really believe in science fiction, but whatever,” Chmerkovskiy said.

What he referred to when he said “science fiction” was to the fact that Alley is involved in the Church of Scientology.

According to insiders, Scientology plays a big role in her problems with men.

“Kirstie made it clear to Maks that he needed to support her beliefs to be with her, but he wasn’t up to it — and not many guys are,” a source claimed.

Furthermore, friends of the actress have revealed that ever since Leah Remini has declared war on the Church and has even created a documentary series exposing the cult for what it really is, Alley’s problems with men have become a lot greater.

“She started gorging herself — and her weight has exploded!” claimed an insider.

The woman has divorced twice and over the years, her weight has gone up and down repeatedly, sometimes changing with as much as 150 pounds in a short period of time!

Now that her weight has increased once again significantly, the actress reportedly faces a lot of medical problems.

“Being overweight increases a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis and cancer,” New York City weight-loss expert Dr. Craig Title claimed.

“At 66, the cardiovascular or neurological implications of Kirstie’s weight swings could be deadly!”